(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Epstein wrote a will two days before his suicide that said he had $577 million in assets but placed them in a trust, out of public view.

Epstein, who died Aug. 10 in a federal jail cell in Manhattan, designated Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn to be appointed as the executors, according a copy of the will published Monday by the New York Post. It was filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands and couldn’t immediately be confirmed with the courts there.

All of his assets were transferred to the trust as of Aug. 8, two days before he died, assuring that details about how the proceeds will be distributed remains private.

Indyke had served as an attorney for Epstein, the financier who was indicted on charges of conspiracy and trafficking, accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls. Epstein’s estate is expected to face many lawsuits by women who claim he abused them when they were children. The trust agreement could complicate efforts by creditors and accusers to recover funds.

Epstein’s next of kin was listed as his brother, Mark Epstein. Both Indyke and Kahn are “investigating potential debts and claims of the Estate and at this time they are unknown,” according to the court petition for their appointment.

Prosecutors in Manhattan filed Monday to close the case against Epstein, while reiterating that they would continue to investigate others involved in his alleged crimes. On Aug. 16, the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

