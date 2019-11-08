(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish troops are being “harassed” by a Kurdish militia that’s supposed to have withdrawn from a strip of territory in northern Syria, as he ruled out removing his forces from the region while other foreign powers remain active.

Erdogan’s remarks to reporters, carried by national media outlets including NTV, came days before his planned trip to Washington, where he’s expected to meet Donald Trump. Below are highlights of the issues Erdogan raised ahead of his U.S. visit.

Members of the Kurdish YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist group, have yet to withdraw from areas near Turkey’s border and continue to attack Turkish forces or allied Syrian fighters.

Turkey’s suspension from the joint program to produce the advanced F-35 fighter jet and Ankara’s purchase of Russian missiles, which led to the penalty, will top his agenda in the U.S.

Ankara expects foreign contributions to its project to create a safe zone in Syrian territory under its control, where refugees can be resettled.

Another issue Turkey wants to discuss is Halkbank, which is facing charges in the U.S. after a former executive of the lender was convicted for evading Iran sanctions.

