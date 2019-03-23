(Bloomberg) -- Recep Tayyip Erdogan replayed footage of the mosque shootings that killed 50 people in Christchurch just hours after New Zealand’s deputy prime minister met the Turkish leader in Istanbul.

Winston Peters met with Erdogan on Friday, days after the president screened a montage of videotaped snippets from the New Zealand attack at a televised rally in Antalya. Within two hours of that meeting, Erdogan showed a video of the attack during another rally.

New Zealand has expressed alarm that Erdogan used footage of the Christchurch rampage filmed by the assailant to galvanize supporters.

Peters told reporters he didn’t ask Erdogan to stop showing the video at election rallies, according to SBS News.

“I did not ask that question because I felt that I did not have to ask it, because they are not doing that anymore," Peters said, unaware Erdogan was already showing it again.

Peters, speaking at an emergency session of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s executive committee on Friday, said the Australian gunman will spend the rest of his life in isolation in prison, and called for an end to “hate-filled ideologies.”

Peters said New Zealand was addressing Muslims’ safety in his country with ramped-up police presence, social media measures and new gun laws.

