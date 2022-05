(Bloomberg) -- Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has fallen about 60% from its November record. It could be due to drop another 80% or so, according to technical analyst John Roque of 22V Research. His downside target is around $420, compared with its current level about $2,000, Ether is “oversold daily and oversold weekly and cannot rally,” Roque said in a note Monday.

