The bloc is expected to open orderbooks for a sale of 15-year debt via banks Tuesday, with the proceeds set to help fund a jobs program in the region. Bidding for its first issue smashed records last year and a syndication in January also saw strong demand. Yet since then global bonds have suffered a sharp selloff given fears of a pick-up in inflation.

That’s led to weaker demand at sovereign auctions, including for U.S. Treasuries and at a sale of similar-maturity debt from Germany. Still, an Italian sale of green debt bucked the trend last week, racking up the biggest-ever orderbook for such bonds, showing the market for assets tied to ethical goals may be more resilient.

The EU, as a triple-A rated borrower, may also have its own appeal. The sales for its 100-billion-euro ($119 billion) SURE social bond program are just a taster ahead of financing for its 800-billion-euro pandemic recovery fund, with the debt seen as a potential future rival asset to U.S. Treasuries.

“There is strong appetite for its name out there,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S, who sees the bloc raising as much as 10 billion euros, and following up with another sale by the end of the month. UBS Group AG expects eight million euros.

Future Treasuries Rival to First Cannibalize Europe’s Debt Sales

DZ Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, NatWest Markets, Toronto-Dominion Bank and UniCredit SpA Were appointed as joint lead managers. The EU’s sale of 15-year bonds in November attracted over 114 billion euros of demand.

