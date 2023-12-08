(Bloomberg) -- Sexually transmitted infections have been rising at a concerning rate across Europe, alongside a jump in antibiotic-resistant strains, the region’s health watchdog said.

Cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and lymphogranuloma venereum, or LGV, in 2021 surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the region, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Friday.

The findings raise concerns about antibiotic resistance, which makes STIs harder to treat. There has also been a pronounced jump in reported cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea, the ECDC said. If untreated, gonorrhea can cause infertility and a lethal bloodstream infection.

ECDC called on European countries to ramp up monitoring and focus on stronger prevention strategies of the diseases. During the pandemic, STIs dipped as people had less social contact.

There were 46,728 confirmed cases of gonorrhea in the region in 2021 and 25,270 of syphilis. Many countries in Europe do not monitor cases of LGV, which is caused by a strain of chlamydia bacteria.

