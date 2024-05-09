(Bloomberg) -- Robusta coffee futures climbed for a second day, with much more rain needed to ease hot and dry conditions in top producer Vietnam.

“Rains have started across the Central Highlands, but they are uneven,” said Trinh Duc Minh, head of the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association in Dak Lak province, a key grower. “It’s still far away from what the plants need during this critical fruit-forming period.”

About 40% of the coffee plants in Dak Lak, which represent about one third of the country’s harvest, haven’t received enough water, according to Minh, who said total rainfall in the province this month was likely to be 50% lower than the same period last year. Rainfall in Dak Lak in May usually averages 200 millimeters, Minh said, and the amount so far was 20-30mm.

The gains came after London futures tumbled more than 20% in less than two weeks as rains brought some relief to the country’s growing areas. Prices of robusta used in espresso blends and instant drinks hit the highest level in 45 years in April on a supply crunch caused by drought in Vietnam.

Robusta futures rose as much as 2.5% to $3,499 a ton on Thursday, adding to gains after the most-active contract on Wednesday snapped a five-session slide. While recent rains brought prices down, “dry conditions remain a concern,” Hightower Report analysts wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Ilena Peng.

