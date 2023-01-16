(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas declined as ample supplies are likely to help avoid any disruptions during a period of below-normal temperatures this week.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 3.2% on Monday, taking the decline since the start of the year to about 17%. The cold snap will last until the end of the week, and won’t be strong enough to dent gas inventories that have been barely touched over the last month amid mild weather and strong liquefied natural gas imports.

There’s optimism that Europe will ride out this winter without extreme price spikes, rationing and blackouts. Gas markets are calming around the world, helped by full stockpiles in China even in the middle of freezing weather that’s resulting in companies diverting LNG cargoes to the west. It is likely to keep markets well supplied into the end of the winter.

Also read: China Shows It Has Ample Fuel to Weather the Winter Freeze

Renewables are also contributing to less use of gas in electricity in Europe, with Germany producing a unprecedented amount of wind power on Saturday while Britain also reached a record last week.

Dutch front-month gas futures, Europe’s benchmark, slipped 1.6% to €63.75 a megawatt-hour at 8:36 a.m. in Amsterdam.

