(Bloomberg) -- Tidjane Thiam’s special purpose acquisition vehicle has agreed to combine with US solar company Complete Solaria, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The combination with Thiam’s Freedom Acquisition I gives Complete Solaria an $888 million equity value, the person said.

Complete Solar Holding Corp. and Solaria Corp., two leading US residential solar companies, announced earlier today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge and form Complete Solaria.

The deal, which is expected to complete next year, comes despite the broader SPAC market being hammered by a global investing rout and increased oversight from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator is proposing changes to the investment vehicle which some say may help wipe out the industry.

