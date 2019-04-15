(Bloomberg) -- Gregory Craig, a former Obama White House lawyer who was swept up in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, faces a two-week trial in August on charges he lied to the government and concealed work he did for a pro-Russian Ukrainian regime.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson at a hearing in Washington on Monday set a tight schedule of pre-trial deadlines to accommodate Craig’s and the government’s stated desire to wrap up the case quickly. Jackson also denied Craig’s request to keep his passport.

The charges against Craig, 74, a former lawyer at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, arose from Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Craig is the first prominent Democrat charged, and he pleaded not guilty last week. The charges, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington. don’t relate to Craig’s work for the previous administration.

