A blast at an industrial park near Iran’s capital killed two people, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The explosion happened at an aluminum melting furnace on the outskirts of south Tehran on Sunday, according to IRNA, which initially said that three people had been killed. The report didn’t say what may have caused the blast or give any more details.

Last year Iran reported several mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive facilities across the country that analysts have blamed on sabotage.

