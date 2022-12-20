(Bloomberg) -- An explosion was reported at Russian gas pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supplies to Europe.

The blast occurred at the section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod link, according to Russian media reports on Tuesday, citing the press office of the regional governor. It wasn’t immediately clear if flows of gas were impacted.

A fire site was extinguished after the incident that reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance work on the section of the link, according to local emergency services.

The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod is one of the oldest gas conduits linking Russia and Europe via Ukraine. Gas flows via Ukraine are scrutinized by the market as it remains the last route delivering Russian fuel to western Europe amid deteriorated relations over Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Gas nominations for Wednesday transit via Ukraine so far remain unchanged, according to nation’s grid data.

Gazprom didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg request for a comment.

