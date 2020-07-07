Facebook scorned by civil rights group after Zuckerberg meeting

Facebook has pushed policy issues aside too many times: Former Facebook advisor on ad boycott

A civil rights organization criticized Facebook Inc. following a meeting with the company’s top executives Tuesday, claiming the company hasn’t taken seriously outside demands to better police its service from hate speech and misinformation.

“Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise,” Jessica González, co-chief executive officer of Free Press, a non-profit media advocacy group, said in a statement following the meeting. “I’m deeply disappointed that Facebook still refuses to hold itself accountable to its users, its advertisers and society at large.”

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with a group of civil rights leaders who have organized a boycott of the company’s advertising products. The executives didn’t “commit to a timeline” to remove disinformation and hate speech, Gonzalez said, but instead “delivered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands.”

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.