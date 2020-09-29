(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg News is checking the facts at the first presidential debate between PresidentDonald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

CLAIM: Trump claims a vaccine for Covid-19 is coming soon

There are currently more than 190 experimental coronavirus vaccines in development, according to the World Health Organization, 40 of which have entered human studies.

Experimental shots from Pfizer Inc. in partnership with BioNTech SE, the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca Plc, and Moderna Inc. are among the vanguard. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla has stated that he expects to get conclusive data on his shot’s efficacy by the end of October. Bourla has also said it’s “likely” the U.S. will be able to deploy that vaccine, contingent on an approval from regulators, to the broader public before year-end, pushing back against more tepid expectations shared by health authorities.

However estimates from top health officials range from the end of March to the end of 2021 due to production and distribution requirements.

CLAIM: Trump said China is to blame for Covid-19

The novel coronavirus first broke out in Wuhan, China, and there’s evidence that local officials initially downplayed the danger for fear of upsetting Communist Party officials in Beijing.

While Trump moved to halt most travel from China to the U.S. in early February, the restrictions were porous.

Critics point out that Trump continued to downplay the severity of the virus throughout February and did little to get the U.S. mobilized for a pandemic, saying as late as March 12 that “it’s going away. We want it to go away with very, very few deaths” and then pushing to have the entire country reopen by Easter.

Trump also claims that China stopped the virus from spreading beyond Wuhan to other parts of China, but let it spread abroad intentionally. In fact, cases were reported across China. According to WHO data, there were just over 81,000 cases of Covid-19 in China, of which some 13,000 were outside of Hubei province, which includes Wuhan, where it originated.

CLAIM: Trump says health plan would cover pre-existing conditions

The Trump administration has backed a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The case is scheduled to be argued in November following the U.S. presidential election, though a verdict isn’t likely until next year.

Trump has expanded alternatives to the ACA, including short-term health plans that can exclude people with pre-existing conditions or charge them more. But Trump has yet to articulate a comprehensive replacement for the ACA, including one that would keep in place the popular provision that guarantees that health insurers can’t deny coverage to sick people or charge them more. It’s estimated that almost 3 in 10 American adults between 18 and 64 have a pre-existing condition.

Given widespread support for the provision, Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 24 stating that it is the government’s “policy” to ensure that people with pre-existing conditions can get coverage. The order doesn’t describe how the administration would achieve that if the court strikes down the ACA. Independent experts have said it’s not a credible approach to replacing the ACA’s safeguards.

CLAIM: Biden says Trump would take pre-existing coverage from 100 million Americans

The 100 million figure refers to an estimate of Americans not enrolled in large federal health programs like Medicare and Medicaid who have pre-existing conditions. But if the Affordable Care Act were repealed and its protections eliminated, it would primarily impact those with pre-existing conditions who have sought coverage through the individual market, where Americans can purchase their own health insurance without going through an employer or such federal healths programs. And that figure is much smaller, though difficult to gauge.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.