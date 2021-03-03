Agricultural technology startup Farmers Edge Inc. surged 18 per cent in its Toronto trading debut after raising $125 million (US$99 million) in its Canadian initial public offering.

Shares of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based firm jumped to $20 at 9:30 a.m. trading, above its IPO price of $17 a share. That gives the company a market value of about $814 million, based on about 40.7 million shares outstanding.

Farmers Edge uses technology and artificial intelligence to collect and analyze local weather, soil moisture and satellite data to help growers boost crop yields and farm more efficiently. The firm, co-founded in 2005 by Wade Barnes, has turned to public markets as the agriculture industry shows heightened interest in using technology to improve outputs, curb greenhouse gas emissions and digitize operations.

The investment banks that managed the sale, which was led by National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, have an option to sell an additional 15 per cent of the offering.