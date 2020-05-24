(Bloomberg) --

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he expects companies to begin receiving money through the central bank’s Main Street Lending Program within two weeks.

“This is a program that’s just starting up so we’re expecting to have the loan documents up this week,” Rosengren said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We then have to register the banks, and then we’re going to be ready to start issuing the loans.”

“Money will go out over the next two weeks,” he said.

The Boston Fed is administering the Main Street program, part of the emergency lending effort announced by the U.S. central bank to keep credit flowing in the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s designed to provide up to $600 billion in credit to small and medium-sized U.S. companies. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Rosengren had said in recent days they expected it to become operational by the end of May.

“We’ve been working on it very hard over the last several months,” Rosengren said. “I expect it will be a relatively smooth opening.”

Main Street is one of nine Fed emergency lending programs opened or under construction that are aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic.

Rosengren said he expects unemployment in the U.S. to remain in double-digits through 2020.

