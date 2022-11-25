23h ago
Federal government posts $1.7 billion surplus for April to September period
The Canadian Press
Freeland strikes a balance in fiscal update: Former deputy prime minister
The federal government posted a surplus of $1.7 billion during the first six months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
In its monthly fiscal monitor, the finance department says the surplus between April and September compares to a deficit of $68.6 billion reported for the same period last year.
Compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, government revenues were up $32.8 billion, or 18.6 per cent, as revenue streams continue to improve.
Program expenses were also down $40.3 billion, or 17.9 per cent, largely due to the expiration of COVID-19 measures.
Higher interest rates and inflation have driven up the cost of public debt charges by $5.6 billion, or 47.8 per cent, compared to the same period last year.
Net actuarial losses were down $2.8 billion, or 36.1 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:43
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: November 25, 2022
-
5:48
A muted Black Friday for Canadians amid inflation, online shopping and longer deals
-
6:23
Holiday shopping: Expert advice on finding deals and saving
-
7:17
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
-
5:58
How stay-at-home spouses can build credit
-
6:06
Looking for tax-loss season bargains for 2023 and beyond: Berman