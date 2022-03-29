Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland plans to deliver this year's federal budget next week.

Freeland told the House of Commons she will unveil the government's spending plans on April 7 in a document that has been expected to focus on measures to spur economic growth.

It is also anticipated the budget will have new social programs promised as part of an agreement to earn the backing of the New Democrats in key parliamentary votes.

That includes the first steps on national pharmacare and dental care.

The budget is also expected to have billions of dollars in housing-related measures that the Liberals and New Democrats promised during last year's election campaign.

The Liberals may have extra spending room to absorb some of the new programs with the economy rebounding faster than anticipated, along with higher oil prices and inflation rates that are expected to pad the government's bottom line.

The spending plan will be the first since September's federal election that saw the Liberals returned with their second minority mandate.

"Our government was re-elected on a commitment to grow our economy, make life more affordable, and to continue building a Canada where nobody gets left behind," Freeland told the House on Tuesday.

"That is exactly what we are doing, and that is what we're going to continue to do in the budget."