(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. has suspended all services in Russia and Belarus as fighting intensifies following the invasion of Ukraine.

FedEx earlier had suspended inbound service to Russia, but now has halted all package movements including domestic deliveries in both Russia and Belarus, according to an employee memo Friday. The company had also suspended services to Ukraine.

“We are deeply disturbed by what’s happening, and our thoughts and solidarity are with the people affected by this ongoing violence,” the company said in the letter signed by Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam.

