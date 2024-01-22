2h ago
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
The Canadian Press
With immigration, it's very difficult to balance good economics with good politics: Ruchir Sharma
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions, which will see a 35 per cent reduction in new study visas this year.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.
