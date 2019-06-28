Financial Worries Keep Most Americans Up at Night

(Bloomberg) -- People tumble into bed each night across the U.S., hoping for pleasant dreams. Most would likely settle for no dreams at all, just as long as they can get some rest. But more than half of Americans toss and turn because of money issues, according to a new survey.

Bankrate has found that 56% of Americans lose sleep over at least one money issue, with nearly a third worried about everyday expenses. The online survey of more than 2,500 adults was conducted from May 29 to 31.

Those most likely to lose sleep over money included Northeasterners, low-income earners and parents with children under 18, the survey found. Of those struggling to sleep, 63% said they are confident they will be able to resolve their biggest issue, the study found.

Gen X (aged 39-54) lost the most shuteye at 64%, followed by millennials (aged 23-38) at 58% and baby boomers (aged 55-73), who clock in at 54%.

The problem doesn’t affect only those with lower incomes. More than half of those making over $80,000 reported losing sleep on financial issues, compared to 63% of those who make less than $30,000, according to the study.

“When you’re wrestling with a big issue, it’s important to break it into manageable chunks” said Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman. “Simply getting started should help you begin to feel better and settle your racing mind.”

