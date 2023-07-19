(Bloomberg) -- First Horizon Corp. said deposits topped analyst estimates as it reported second-quarter earnings following the dissolution of a deal by Toronto-Dominion Bank to buy the regional lender.

The bank reported $65.4 billion in deposits at the period-end, surpassing the $61.61 billion analyst estimate, according to a statement. It also got an anticipated $225 million gain tied to the termination of its takeover by Toronto-Dominion Bank and reported merger-related costs of $30 million.

The shares were up about 1.4% in early New York trading.

This is the first quarter of earnings First Horizon has reported since TD abandoned the deal in May to buy the Memphis, Tennessee-based lender. The $13.4 billion deal, which would have been TD’s largest acquisition, collapsed after the Canadian lender said it couldn’t see a clear path to getting regulatory approval.

First Horizon also forecast that full-year net interest income – the difference between what a bank earns from assets like loans minus expenses from liabilities like deposits – will be up 6% to 9%.

