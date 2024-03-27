Fisker Slashes EV Prices as Much as 39% in Fight for Survival

(Bloomberg) -- Fisker Inc. dramatically reduced the price of the Ocean sport utility vehicle — its only model — as the electric-car maker struggles to stay in business.

The biggest cut the US company is making applies to the top-end version of the Ocean, called Extreme. Fisker will slash the price by $24,000 — a 39% discount — to $37,499, according to an emailed statement.

Other iterations of the vehicle also will be much cheaper, a move Fisker said was designed to position the Ocean as “a more affordable and compelling EV choice.”

The markdowns are extreme measures for Fisker as it tries to weather liquidity challenges and the pending delisting of its stock. The company earlier this month paused production and warned it may have to file for bankruptcy if it’s unable to service its debt.

While Fisker’s cuts are massive, other EV makers — led by Tesla Inc. — have significantly discounted EVs since the beginning of last year. Growth in the US market has slowed as consumers balk at still-high prices and spotty charging infrastructure.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.