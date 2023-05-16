Flair Airlines is adding flights between some Canadian cities this weekend ahead of a possible strike by pilots at its competitor WestJet.

The low-cost airline said it will fly additional flights starting May 19 between Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, and it is “creating contingency plans” to add more in the event of a lengthy strike.

Flair CEO Stephen Jones said tickets went on sale on Monday night, and the airline noted that bookings increased after the potential strike was first reported in the news.

“We hope this measure will help WestJet passengers who otherwise could not travel due to the pilots’ strike,” Jones said in a written statement.

“I’ve asked our pilots, flight attendants, airport operations and business management teams to add additional service as soon as possible at reasonable fares, so that passengers are minimally disrupted. Our teams are eager to help and we’re ready.”

WestJet pilots could stop working as early as Friday.

The union representing the pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice late Monday, while WestJet Group responded with a lockout notice that could take effect early Friday morning.

The pilots are concerned with job protection, pay and scheduling issues, while the company has said a contract similar to U.S. pilots would be “financially unworkable” for the airline.

With files from The Canadian Press.