(Bloomberg) -- Ivan Menezes, the former Diageo Plc chief executive officer and one of the most respected bosses among the UK’s FTSE 100 companies, has died after a brief illness. He was 63.

The longtime chief of the world’s biggest spirits maker had been hospitalized and was receiving treatment for conditions including a stomach ulcer. The company earlier this week appointed Debra Crew as interim CEO, several weeks before she was set to take over the role.

India-born Menezes joined Diageo at its creation in 1997 and transformed it into the world’s biggest premium drinks company. The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky says it accounts for 10% of the UK’s total food and drinks exports.

“This is an incredibly sad day,” Chairman Javier Ferrán said in a statement Wednesday. “Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation.”

At the weekend, Menezes’ recovery suffered a significant setback due to complications, which followed emergency surgery on an ulcer. He was due to retire on June 30.

Since Menezes became Diageo’s CEO in July 2013, the Tanqueray maker has outperformed the FTSE 100, capitalizing on the shift from beer and wine into spirits.

Despite bars and restaurants closing due to Covid-19, Diageo came through the pandemic with net sales 36% higher than in 2019.

In December 2022 its Irish brand Guinness was ranked the number one selling beer by value for the first time in Britain’s bars and restaurants.

(Adds detail throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.