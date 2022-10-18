(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd.’s former head of lending Ankur Mehrotra is joining Julo, an Indonesian fintech startup backed by Japanese credit card company Credit Saison Co.

Mehrotra, a former managing director of Grab Financial Group, left the company earlier this year after a six-year stint. He briefly served as a consultant for Indonesian startup BukuWarung before joining digital lending firm Julo as president. Mehrotra confirmed the move when reached by phone.

He will be responsible for Julo’s overall strategy and corporate finance, including international expansion, fundraising and mergers and acquisitions. After joining Grab in 2016, Mehrotra helped set up the ride-hailing provider’s car leasing business before leading debt fundraising for the company and building its lending business.

Julo’s app lets users in Indonesia withdraw and send cash, make online purchases and pay bills. The Jakarta-based startup raised $80 million in a new round of funding from Credit Saison in April. The deal comprised $30 million in equity investment and $50 million in debt facility.

