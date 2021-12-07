(Bloomberg) -- Venture capital firm Felix Capital has appointed two new deal-makers including a former senior Meta Platforms Inc. executive to back startups in fields like gaming and financial technology.

The London-based firm has hired Julien Codorniou, former vice president for Meta’s corporate communication tool Facebook Workplace, as partner, alongside promoting Susan Lin to investment partner, according to a statement Tuesday.

Felix Capital has more than $600 million in assets under management, and focuses on investing in companies that include consumer brands and related technologies including the likes of Oatly Group AB and Peloton Interactive Inc.

Codorniou joined Felix after 11 years at Facebook, and has been making small early-stage investments into tech companies including Bloom & Wild. A previous adviser with Felix Capital, he will focus on gaming and software-as-a-service sectors

Lin’s promotion comes after she joined Felix three years ago, and she previously worked on investments in startups including fintech Juni and mobile insurer Leocare. Areas of focus for her as a partner will include digital health and financial technologies.

