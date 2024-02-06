(Bloomberg) -- A former New York executive facing lawsuits over the collapse of real estate empire HFZ Capital Group has been arrested in Miami, charged with grand larceny and tax fraud.

Nir Meir, 48, was arrested Monday, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed. Meir was detained on an out-of-state warrant, suggesting his arrest may be the result of an investigation by law enforcement in New York.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Meir’s attorney also didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Meir, the former managing principal of HFZ Capital Group, has been battling multiple lawsuits in New York over his involvement in the once-prominent real estate firm. He’s denied wrongdoing.

HFZ, headed by Chairman Ziel Feldman, was one of Manhattan’s highest-flying condo developers, known for paying premium prices for coveted land and bringing numerous large projects to the market simultaneously.

But in 2018, while still selling its earlier developments, HFZ unleashed more than $3 billion of new luxury units, essentially competing against itself. By then, demand for lavish condos had cooled from the days when investors would plunk down record-shattering sums for homes before construction even began.

In early 2021, lender CIM Group took control of four HFZ developments in Manhattan: the Astor on the Upper West Side, 301 W. 53rd St. in Hell’s Kitchen and 88 and 90 Lexington Ave. in NoMad.

Another project — a pair of twisting towers near the High Line in West Chelsea — was purchased by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries and New York developer Witkoff Group for about $900 million after HFZ ran out of money and halted construction.

As HFZ was collapsing, Feldman cast blame on Meir, filing a lawsuit in 2021 that accused his former top aide of siphoning millions of dollars from the company and using fake financial documents to keep Feldman in the dark about the company’s plight.

Last year, Israeli businessman Avishai Abrahami filed a separate lawsuit against Meir, accusing him of perpetuating a $30 million fraud as he tried to save HFZ from imploding in 2020. Meir filed for bankruptcy in Florida this month, claiming to have only $50 to his name while facing almost $30 million in liabilities.

