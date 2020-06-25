(Bloomberg) -- Former Wirecard AG COO Jan Marsalek arrived in Manila on June 23 and left for China from the central Philippine province of Cebu the next morning, CNN Philippines reported, citing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Details of Marsalek’s arrival and departure were on the Bureau of Immigration’s database, although there were no signs of Marsalek in Cebu airport’s CCTV, Guevarra was quoted as saying.

The former Wirecard COO was with his Filipina wife, which explains why he was allowed entry despite travel restrictions due to the pandemic, according to the report.

Marsalek is planning to turn himself in at the Munich prosecutor at the start of next week, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported. Germany has issued an arrest warrant for him, according to Handelsblatt.

The National Bureau of Investigation will summon a Filipino national named as a Wirecard trustee, Guevarra was also quoted as saying.

