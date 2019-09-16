(Bloomberg) -- Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn Technology Group, said he won’t contest next year’s presidential election in Taiwan, a move that may help unite the opposition Kuomintang party.

Gou’s campaign office said in a statement late Monday that he wouldn’t join the race as an independent. He withdrew from the KMT last week and was widely expected to announce a presidential run ahead of the Tuesday deadline for registration.

Gou’s candidacy threatened to sap support for the KMT’s Han Kuo-yu, who will challenge President Tsai Ing-wen in the Jan. 11 election. KMT leaders including Tsai’s predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, had urged Gou to support their nominee and help return the China-friendly party to power.

