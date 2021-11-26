(Bloomberg) -- For French households, the worst of the inflation spike that’s eroded their spending power may soon be over. According to the November survey of consumers in the euro area’s second largest economy, there was a sharp drop in the number of households expecting prices to rise in the future, even as views on recent inflation hit the highest level since 2012. French people have received some reassurance on the cost of living after the government pledged billions of euros to cap energy tariffs and provide cash handouts to compensate for stronger inflation.

