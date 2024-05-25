(Bloomberg) -- France’s far-right National Rally is extending its lead against President Emmanuel Macron’s party in European elections to be held in two weeks, according to an Elabe poll for La Tribune and BFM TV.

Asked which of the parties they intend to vote for, 33% of those surveyed backed the National Rally, which is led by Marine Le Pen in the country’s lower house of parliament, while 15.5% preferred a coalition of parties including Macron’s Renaissance, according to the poll published in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.

The Socialist Party led by Raphael Glucksmann garnered 13% of voter intentions, the left-wing France Unbowed 8% and the Greens 6%, the survey showed. The conservative Republicans were backed by 7% of respondents.

Elabe surveyed 1,804 adults on May 24-25. The poll showed the National Rally gaining 1 percentage point compared with a previous survey May 15-17, while Renaissance and the Socialist Party were unchanged and the Greens retreated by 1.5 percentage points. Since December, the National Rally led by Jordan Bardella as party president has gained support as have the Socialists while Macron’s party has lost ground.

Le Pen has twice lost in presidential runoffs against Macron, in 2017 and in 2022. The next presidential election is in 2027, when Macron won’t be able to run because of term limits.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.