(Bloomberg) -- Economic officials from the Group of 20 nations have warned that the risks to the world economy remain to the downside, according to a final draft of the communique seen by Bloomberg News.

Officials reaffirmed commitments on trade and pledges not to devalue currencies for competitive purposes that were made at summits last year.

While the statement says that global growth "appears to be stabilizing," it also warned that it "remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside," according to the final draft.

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified. We will continue to address these risks, and stand ready to take further action," according to the statement.

