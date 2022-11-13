(Bloomberg) -- Leaders from Group of 20 nations are gathering this week in Bali, Indonesia, for their first summit since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t attending in person and has sent his foreign minister instead. The meeting comes days before the expiry of a key agreement that has allowed Ukraine grain to keep shipping out to the world, helping put a lid on food prices and inflation.

The summit also comes against the backdrop of US-China tensions, and friction between the US and Saudi Arabia over oil prices. US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will speak Monday evening, the first in-person conversation between leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged. Officials from both countries have tempered expectations for the meeting with tensions high over US curbs on chip exports to China and the status of Taiwan.

(All times local)

US to Aid Indonesia’s Transition to Clean Energy (12:48 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden said he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo would unveil a “transformative new partnership” Tuesday to aid Indonesia’s transition to clean energy.

Biden hinted at the coming announcement as he met Widodo Monday ahead of the G-20 summit. The leaders are expected to unveil a climate deal that could provide Indonesia with at least $15 billion in financing to help the country shift its power grid away from coal.

The US has sought to help Indonesia — one of the world’s top polluters — reduce its greenhouse gas emissions through a series of financing mechanisms. Biden on Monday said the US and Indonesia had committed nearly $700 million for green transportation infrastructure in the country.

Jokowi Meets UAE Leader, Tours Central Java Mosque (12:03 p.m.)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Central Java, the Southeast Asian nation’s third-most populous province. They met at the airport in Surakarta, where the president known as Jokowi began his political career, and the pair headed to the mosque — a gift from the UAE leader — in the same car.

Both presidents prayed together upon arrival at the mosque before signing an inscription and planting a Sala tree in the courtyard. The mosque can accommodate around 10,000 worshippers.

Biden Looks to Set Guardrails on China Ties in Xi Meeting (10:45 a.m.)

The US president is seeking to prevent ties with China from deteriorating further in his meeting with Xi, American officials said.

Biden will seek to build a floor under the relationship and increase communication responsibly and practically, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the meeting. The effort to plan the meeting by itself has helped to resume more normal communications with Beijing, they said.

China cut off working-level cooperation with the US in areas including military relations and climate change after Nancy Pelosi became the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years earlier this year.



Australia Open to Ending WTO Dispute With China (10:45 a.m.)

Australia’s government is open to discussing ways to avoid World Trade Organization arbitration of its trade dispute with China, amid speculation of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping.

Australia and China have been locked in a trade dispute since 2020, when then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19. China subsequently imposed trade sanctions on a range of Australian exports including meat, coal, barley and wine.

War in Ukraine May See Australia Cut Gas Prices ( 10:15 a.m.)

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said measures to reduce gas costs for consumers and businesses would be put in place by Christmas as a global energy crisis has seen power bills surge.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle on the sidelines of G-20 in Bali, Chalmers said the government would never have contemplated intervening in domestic gas markets if it wasn’t for “dire forecasts” in energy prices over the coming months and years.

Chalmers said the chaos in energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the defining challenge facing the global economy and all options are on the table to tackle it, including a “regulatory intervention” such as a cap on prices.

Turkey’s President a Surprise G-20 Power Broker (10:33 a.m.)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to Bali with an unexpected boost from the role he’s played securing global grain supplies during Russia’s war in Ukraine. Erdogan’s burgeoning reputation as a power broker wasn’t a given when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, threatening the delicate balancing act the Turkish leader has kept up between Moscow, Ukraine and his own NATO allies since at least 2016.

Yet as he arrives at the G-20, Erdogan appears increasingly confident of his place at the table. He’s more sought after for his continued ties to Putin, and more sure of re-election in a vote scheduled for next year, as his offshore exploits help put a floor under previously waning domestic support.



--With assistance from Grace Sihombing, Justin Sink, Josh Wingrove and Ben Westcott.

