(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC has declared force majeure on at least three European gas buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Russian gas giant, which had already been curbing supplies to Europe and has closed its main pipeline for maintenance, said in a letter dated July 14 that the force majeure notice applied to supplies over the past month.

Gazprom said it isn’t able to fulfill its long-term contracts to supply gas due to unforeseen circumstances, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Gazprom had no immediate comment.

Gazprom has been delivering less gas than ordered by customers over the past month. The company cited problems with turbines that compress the gas that goes into the Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia to Germany, while Ukraine has shut one of the entry point on the border with Russia to ensure safety after forces invaded a key compressor station.

Reuters reported the move earlier. European gas prices were unchanged.

