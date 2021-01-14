(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. filed a lawsuit accusing Siemens Energy Inc. of a “willful and malicious” theft of GE’s trade secrets for gas turbines to unfairly win at least nine gas turbine contracts that the Boston-based company claims were worth billions of dollars.

GE claimed a Siemens account manager received secret information during a confidential bidding process and then distributed it to dozens of other Siemens employees, including ones who used the information to alter a bid to ensure Siemens won a lucractive contract in Virginia.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Richmond, Virginia.

