(Bloomberg) -- A party backed by former South African President Jacob Zuma has expelled five members for what it termed as attempts to destabilize the party, News24 reported.

Those booted out were founder Jabulani Khumalo, the party’s founder, along with Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson, the news website reported, citing a uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesperson.

It’s unclear what caused the fallout between Khumalo, who registered the party on behalf of Zuma, and the party’s top brass, News24 reported.

The expulsions come weeks before South Africa’s May 29 general election, with polls indicating that the MK Party is eating into leftist Economic Freedom Fighters popularity as backing for the ruling African National Congress slips.

