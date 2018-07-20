{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    23h ago

    GE shares slump as power business turnaround weighs on earnings

    Richard Clough and Eliza Haverstock, Bloomberg News

    GE Tops 2Q Profit Estimates on Aviation, Health Care Boost

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    General Electric Co. (GE.N) just can’t seem to escape the drag from the power market.

    The shares tumbled after the company said slumping demand for gas turbines will continue to weigh on results for some time. While GE reported second-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street estimates, the beleaguered manufacturer said Friday the power business forced it to cut expectations for 2018 free cash flow.

    “The biggest challenge we face continues to be working through the turnaround of our power business,” Chief Executive Officer John Flannery said on a conference call with analysts.

    The diminished outlook underscores the depth of GE’s troubles and threatens to damp enthusiasm over its efforts to engineer an overhaul. Flannery unveiled his long-awaited plan last month for a far-reaching restructuring, including a narrowed focus, performance improvements and an exit from health-care equipment and oil and gas.

    The results results show “how challenged fundamentals actually are,” Steve Tusa, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note to clients.

    GE dropped 3.2 per cent to US$13.29 at 10:05 a.m. in New York after sliding as much as 4.2 per cent for the biggest intraday decline in almost two months.

    The Boston-based company anticipates industrial free cash flow this year of US$6 billion, the low end of its earlier projection of as much as US$7 billion. The company attributed the reduced expectations to challenges in the power unit.

     