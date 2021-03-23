George Weston Ltd. is hunting for a buyer for its Weston Foods bakery division.

In a release early Tuesday, the conglomerate announced it had launched a process to divest its bakery unit after a strategic review that was conducted by its board of governors.

Weston Foods owns some of Canada’s best known bread brands, including ACE Bakery, Wonder, and Country Harvest. It generated $2.1 billion in sales in 2020 and delivered $200 million in adjusted EBITDA.

“As George Weston focuses its attention on Loblaw and Choice Properties, we are confident this is the right time to unlock the strategic growth potential that exists within Weston Foods through its sale,” said George Weston Chair and Chief Executive Officer Galen G. Weston in a release.

George Weston said in its release that it will continue to support its workforce during the sale process and that it expects eventual proceeds from the process will go toward share repurchases.

Houlihan Lokey and CIBC Capital Markets have been retained by George Weston to steer the sale.