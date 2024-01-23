(Bloomberg) -- German portable-battery maker Instagrid raised $95 million from investors including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and a Morgan Stanley fund in a funding round that values the company at more than $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instagrid plans to use the proceeds to expand to North America, according to a statement Tuesday. The Stuttgart-based company sells or rents its portable battery systems for use in industries such as construction and film production, saying they’re a clean alternative to fossil fuel-powered generators.

Teachers’ Venture Growth, part of the Ontario pension plan, and Morgan Stanley’s 1GT climate fund led the series C funding round, the company said. A representative for Instagrid declined to comment on the valuation.

Instagrid’s flagship product, dubbed ONE, stores electricity to run machinery like welding or pumping equipment, the company says.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.