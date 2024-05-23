May 23, 2024
German Businesses Struggle to Gain Momentum, Survey Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The German economy is failing to break out of stagnation as the current business climate is poor, with the manufacturing sector particularly weak, according to a survey of 24,000 companies by industry lobby DIHK.
“The hope of recent months that good international business or a pickup in domestic demand could act as a motor for domestic companies has not been confirmed,” DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben said on Thursday in a statement.
He added: “A weak domestic economy and tangible structural challenges continue to hold the economy in check.”
Only 28% of the companies polled rate their business situation as positive — compared with 29% at the start of the year — while 23% rate it as poor, up from 22%.
Just a quarter of companies are planning to increase their investments, while 31% of executives say they will have to cut back. The proportion of businesses planning to expand their capacity was only lower during the financial crisis and in 2003.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:57
Solaris scraps financing deal with Zijin, but China strengthens its grip over critical minerals
-
Billionaire Tanenbaum seizes WNBA deal his partners turned down
-
Luxury beauty brand Clarins to pull out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada
-
10:18
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
-
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
-
7:16
Freeland says capital gains proposal will be tabled before summer break