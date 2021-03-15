Germany is latest country to halt use of AstraZeneca COVID shot

Germany is halting the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine, joining a dozen or so other European countries taking the precautionary step amid concerns about its safety.

Germany is following a recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which oversees vaccine safety, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The suspended rollout in some European Union countries over concerns about possible side effects could delay a goal of immunizing three-quarters of their populations against the resurgent coronavirus by as much as a month.