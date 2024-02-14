(Bloomberg) -- Germany wants to curb the use of unsustainable crops for biomass and force producers to better utilize animal dung and organic waste, a move which has prompted warnings from the industry.

While only about a third of animal manure is currently utilized for biogas production, the government wants two thirds to be used by 2030, a draft strategy paper seen by Bloomberg says. It also wants organic waste and cover crops to play a greater role in bioenergy, while plant operators typically prefer to use energy crops such as corn or wood to produce heat, power or biofuels.

Biomass, which is the main renewable energy source in both Germany and the European Union, has been considered a controversial alternative to conventional fossil fuels. While proponents argue that burning trees and plants — which absorb carbon dioxide — results in lower net emissions, critics worry about deforestation, land use and biological diversity.

Relying more on waste and residual materials rather than energy crops would help to alleviate some of critics’ concerns. But it poses challenges for Germany’s existing biogas industry, which “needs time to transform and financial support” to switch to more sustainable substrates, according to Horst Seide, president of the Biogas Association.

“Otherwise we run the risk of significant output being taken off the grid,” he said.

It’s also not certain that substantial amounts of organic waste will be available for use in bionenergy. The German government expects a drop in meat consumption to contribute to a 48% decline in cattle herds by 2050 compared with 2020 levels, and a 31% decrease for pigs, according to the draft. Smaller herd sizes will result in less animal dung and manure.

A spokesperson at the economy ministry declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, but acknowledged that an unfinished rough draft exists and that the consultation process is ongoing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.