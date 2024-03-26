(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s nationalized Securing Energy for Europe GmbH will become the sole owner of gas grid operator Wiga in an effort to boost the company’s valuation before a government exit.

SEFE, a former unit of Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, will purchase the remaining 50.02% stake from former joint venture partner Wintershall Dea GmbH, according to a statement. No price was mentioned.

The transaction will be solely financed by SEFE and is expected to close this summer. The European Commission signed off on the deal.

Germany took over the Gazprom entity during the height of the energy crisis in 2022 after Russia curbed gas shipments to the company. The European Union allowed the move and provided a €6.3 billion ($6.8 billion) capital injection, arguing that a breakdown of the unit would have threatened the functioning of European energy markets.

However, the Commission put a requirement on that rescue, asking Berlin to privatize SEFE by 2028. This takeover is a crucial milestone in making SEFE eligible for the capital market and obtaining the highest possible sale price, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said.

Wiga owns grid operators Gascade Gastransport GmbH and NEL Gastransport GmbH, which run a combined 4,150 kilometers (2,579 miles) of pipelines in Germany. Sole ownership by SEFE ensures that Gascade can eventually convert the existing infrastructure to handle hydrogen, Chief Executive Officer Egbert Laege said in a statement.

To receive approval for the latest purchase, the German government committed to measures intended to maintain competition, the commission said. Those include additional divestments and wind-downs, a decreased volume commitment and a third claw-back mechanism.

