(Bloomberg) -- Germany and Sweden are in talks over a new weapons package which would see Stockholm provide air defense missiles and launchers for Germany’s IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany has asked Sweden to provide launchers for an IRIS-T compatible anti-missile system, said the people who asked not to be named as the discussions are confidential. The discussions would also make available more ammunition that can be used for Germany’s IRIS-T systems sent to Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany is sticking to its plan to send three additional IRIS-T systems this year, after the first arrived in October, the people said.

Spokespeople for Sweden’s department of defense and Germany’s defense ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Sweden’s armed forces are using IRIS-T missiles in its Robotsystem 98, launched from Swedish-built armored tracked vehicles. In November, the Nordic country’s government announced that it would deliver an air defense system to Ukraine, without providing details on its type.

Germany began overhauling its defense industry after Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, boosting the manufacturing of critical weapon supplies. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last year a landmark €100 billion ($109 billion) fund to modernize the Bundeswehr and a ramp up in annual defense spending.

