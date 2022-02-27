6h ago
Germany to Create Special €100 Billion Armed Forces Fund
(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will invest 100 billion euros ($113 billion) in a special fund to modernize the country’s military and boost defense spending annually to more than 2% of gross domestic product.
The special fund will be paid for through an addition to the 2022 budget, Scholz said on Sunday in the prepared text for a speech to a special session of the lower house of parliament in Berlin.
