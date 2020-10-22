Gilead virus therapy remdesivir gains approval from FDA

Being first to market doesn't mean you're the best vaccine candidate: Healthcare equity strategist

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral therapy remdesivir on Thursday, granting broad clearance for the coronavirus treatment.

Regulators had granted an emergency-use authorization for remdesivir earlier this year, and since then the drug has become a widely used therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It was given to President Donald Trump this month when he was diagnosed with the virus.

Gilead shares rose 0.8 per cent to US$60.67 at 4 p.m. in New York.