Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    38m ago

    Gilead virus therapy remdesivir gains approval from FDA

    Timothy Annett, Bloomberg News

    Being first to market doesn't mean you're the best vaccine candidate: Healthcare equity strategist

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral therapy remdesivir on Thursday, granting broad clearance for the coronavirus treatment.

    Regulators had granted an emergency-use authorization for remdesivir earlier this year, and since then the drug has become a widely used therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It was given to President Donald Trump this month when he was diagnosed with the virus.

    Gilead shares rose 0.8 per cent to US$60.67 at 4 p.m. in New York.