(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. pursuaded a U.S. appeals court to reverse a $1.2 billion judgment Bristol-Myers Inc. had won over revolutionary treatments that use a body’s own immune system to fight cancer.

The patent owned by Bristol-Myers’s Juno Therapeutics and the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research is invalid, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. The jury verdict that upheld the patent was “not supported by substantial evidence,” the three-judge panel ruled.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.