(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan may raise interest rates three more times even after last month’s historic hike, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.

“This is really, from our standpoint, sort of the beginning of the adjustment of monetary policy in Japan rather than the end game,” said Sachin Gupta, a portfolio manager who helps oversee more than $40 billion in assets at Pimco and is underweight Japan bonds. While some market participants are expecting another half point or so of hikes this year, “we think there is a possibility they go a little bit higher, maybe 0.75%.”

Gupta, who sees Japan’s tightening cycle possibly extending to 2025, made the comments a day before a highly anticipated BOJ policy decision. With the yen hovering near a 34-year low and bond yields edging toward 1%, traders are awaiting policy cues from Governor Kazuo Ueda to determine the market’s direction.

The money manager’s views are in line with data which show that Japan’s inflation rate has trended at or climbed above the BOJ’s 2% target every month for the past two years. Strong wage increases resulting from this year’s negotiations with unions are also adding to the pressure.

“When we look further out, we believe this is the start of a hiking cycle in Japan,” Gupta, a 26-year investment veteran, said in an interview from Hong Kong. While Japan’s tightening path will differ from peers which also held sub-zero borrowing costs such as Europe, this is “still a very important shift in monetary policy,” he said, considering where Japanese interest rates have been.

The BOJ is forecast to keep its interest rate settings unchanged Friday, with the yen’s recent plunge making it more likely the bank will tone down its stance on keeping policy easy, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Bond Bets

While Newport Beach-based Gupta is “under-allocated” on Japan government debt, he’s more bullish about other developed-market bonds.

He favors gilts and European government bonds, along with notes from Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “Growth has been weaker in the developed world outside of the US,” he said, adding to the case for policy easing in many of these major markets this year.

He’s more cautious on the US, where he sees risks of higher-for-longer rates amid a strong economy.

“The US is going to be somewhere in the back of the queue simply because growth remains more resilient,” he said. “It makes other duration globally more attractive on a relative basis.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.