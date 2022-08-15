(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani is a target of a Georgia criminal probe of potential election fraud.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, said that the former New York mayor’s legal team was informed on Monday that he was a target of the probe and not just a witness. He said the information was relayed to Bill Thomas, a Georgia-based member of Giuliani’s legal team, by Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office.

Giuliani, who was a lead lawyer in then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday before a grand jury in Atlanta investigating possible efforts to interfere with Georgia’s vote. Costello said Giuliani would claim attorney-client privilege over conversations with Trump.

The New York Times first reported that Giuliani was a target of Willis’s investigation.

The Georgia probe was sparked in part by a January 2021 call in which Trump told Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, that he needed to find enough votes to flip the count in his favor. Senator Lindsey Graham, who separately called Raffensperger about the vote, was on Monday ordered to testify before the grand jury, though he said he would appeal the ruling.

